Is Kim Kardashian looking for love again?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly revealed that she's ready to get back on the dating scene – but there's a catch!

Kim Kardashian is apparently looking for a specific man to date, and she's asking her friends for help! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Kimmy Cakes isn't giving up on love just yet.

Over the weekend, a source revealed to People that the 42-year-old beauty mogul is asking friends to set her up with someone, but she's put in a specific request for her next boo.

"Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again," the unnamed insider dished to the outlet.

"She took a breather after Pete Davidson, but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect."

Just a quick FYI, Kim's been single since her August breakup with Davidson after nine months of dating.

The Saturday Night Live alum was the mom of four's first serious relationship following her public split from her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West.

The insider added, "Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too."

Kim has previously expressed that she isn't opposed to getting married again and expanding her family despite her nasty fallout with Ye.