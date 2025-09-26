Kim Kardashian flashes bizarre lip tattoo with possible romantic link to Pete Davidson

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian revealed her rarely-seen lip tattoo while making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, an inking she got when she was first dating Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian (c.) flashed the rarely-seen lip tattoo while appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. © AFP/Marco Bertorello

Kardashian appeared on Fallon's show ready to reveal her lip tattoo, which she quickly flashed to the cameras when asked about whether she'd gotten it after hosting Saturday Night Live.

The inking takes the form of an infinity symbol, and while she got it after hosting SNL, it also signifies the night she had her first kiss with now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She also opened up to Fallon about her initial dislike and aversion to tattoos, which she quickly had to get over when the needle came for her bottom lip.

"Tattoos were, like, against my ethos," Kardashian told Fallon.

"I got it in my mouth so that no one would see it. But I got it with all my friends. An infinity symbol."

It was then that she pulled down her bottom lip and pointed it towards the camera, which promptly zoomed in to show off the small black infinity sign.