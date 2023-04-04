Kim Kardashian goes fast and furious on Tokyo vacay

Fast & Furious! Kim Kardashian flaunted her chic style while enjoying time out in Tokyo. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Kimmy Cakes flaunted her dangerous curves while go-karting with her kiddies in Tokyo.

Kim and the kids are busy enjoying their overseas vacation, and on Tuesday, Kim dropped footage on Instagram from the family outing.

Per the snaps, the 42-year-old reality star sported a skintight neon green bodysuit with a layered black croptop underneath.

Proving that she takes racing seriously, the SKIMs owner also wore a matching helmet, as seen in a selfie from the photo dump.

The carousel of pics and clips also showed her seven-year-old Saint partaking in some go-karting and enjoying arcade games.

Playing on the theme of the family outing, Kim captioned the IG dump, "Fast & Furious."

Amid the famous clan's Japan trip, Kim also took her kids and niece Penelope Disick to a cute hedgehog cafe, as well as made a girl's trip to the Sanrio Store and the Hello Kitty Cafe.

Beforehand, the Kardashians star was on her soccer mom vibe when she took Saint and his friends to a few soccer matches in London and Paris.

From soccer mom to race-track babe! Could Kim K give Vin Diesel a run for his money?