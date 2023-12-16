Kim Kardashian drops the ultimate thirst trap: "I'd date me"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian embodied her single status in a new sexy selfie!

Kim Kardashian is feeling herself in her latest Instagram selfie. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

In the words of J. Cole, Kim Kardashian is "Winter time fine!"

And the 43-year-old SKIMs founder may be single, but she'd certainly date herself.

On Friday, Kim dropped the ultimate thirst trap via Instagram, where the American Horror Story star showed off her insane figure for fans.

The mirror selfie featured Kim holding her phone with one hand to snap the picture and sexily posing by placing her other hand on top of her head.

The mom of four put her toned frame on display in a black v-neck cut bikini top with matching "v" shape bottoms.

Kim appeared to have taken the snap in a dressing room as a black table with makeup bags, a teal couch, plus lights around the mirror are visible in the pic.

She captioned the post, "IDD8ME," which translates to, "I'd date me."

On The Kardashians season four, the busy mogul did disclose that she's looking for a more "age-appropriate" romance following her split from Pete Davidson.