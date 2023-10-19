Kim Kardashian dishes on her "manny" and "dating age limit" after Pete Davidson

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian 's parenting and personal life took center stage!

Kim Kardashian explained why she hired a male nanny for her son Saint and how her ex, Kanye West, handled the news. © IMAGO/Landmark Media

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul got honest about being a "strict" parent and having a "female-dominated" household, which led to her outsourcing for extra help.

Kim revealed that she hired a "manny," aka a male nanny, to spend time with her seven-year-old son Saint.

"I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports," Kim explained, noting she was "scared out of her mind" to tell her ex Kanye West.

But, Kim revealed Ye didn't give her a hard time about the matter, and actually embraced the "manny."

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, " the reality-star dished. "They played two-on-two with Saint and him."