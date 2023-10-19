Kim Kardashian dishes on her "manny" and "dating age limit" after Pete Davidson
Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's parenting and personal life took center stage!
The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul got honest about being a "strict" parent and having a "female-dominated" household, which led to her outsourcing for extra help.
Kim revealed that she hired a "manny," aka a male nanny, to spend time with her seven-year-old son Saint.
"I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports," Kim explained, noting she was "scared out of her mind" to tell her ex Kanye West.
But, Kim revealed Ye didn't give her a hard time about the matter, and actually embraced the "manny."
"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, " the reality-star dished. "They played two-on-two with Saint and him."
Kim Kardashian says she's looking for a mature romance after Pete Davidson
Elsewhere, while living her best "soccer mom" life in London, Kim dished on what she's looking for in a future partner after her Pete Davidson breakup.
Though the aspiring lawyer has teased she has a "celebrity crush," Kim told her friends she's okay being single for a while.
Yet, when it comes to a potential boo, Kim has new standards.
"I have age limits, guys," she insisted. "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need someone in their 40s."
Kim's admission comes after her split from the Saturday Night Live comedian, who's 13 years her junior.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Landmark Media