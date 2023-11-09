Kim Kardashian vows to remain single after Pete Davidson split
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has declared that she will remain single for another year after her recent highly-publicized relationships.
After her shocking tattoo revelation, the 43-year-old beauty mogul also dished on her love life on the newest episode of The Kardashians.
While jetting off to Las Vegas, Kim's stylist, Chris Appleton, questioned if the reality star was ready to walk down the aisle again.
"I don't know, I think I go back and forth," the mom-of-four responded.
In her confessional interview, after a producer asked Kim where she was in her "two years of wanting to be single," the American Horror Story star replied, "Probably a year to go."
"OK, so I've got a year to go," Kim shared, adding, "I think that will be really good for me. I'm not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!"
The SKIMs owner has been candid about wanting to be single following her split from Pete Davidson and her divorce from Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself after back-to-back romances
In a previous episode, Kim shared that she has a new list of requirements for her next boo.
"I have age limits, guys," she told her friends during the October episode, adding, "I need just a little more age-appropriate. I need someone in their 40s."
Kim expanded on her list in the newest episode, telling Appleton and his then-fiancé that her new ideal man is "someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential."
"I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing, and I won't stop until he fits every single one of those," she continued in her confessional.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media