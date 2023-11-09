Kim Kardashian vows to remain single after Pete Davidson split

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has declared that she will remain single for another year after her recent highly-publicized relationships.

Kim Kardashian wants to remain single after her recent high-profile relationships. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

After her shocking tattoo revelation, the 43-year-old beauty mogul also dished on her love life on the newest episode of The Kardashians.

While jetting off to Las Vegas, Kim's stylist, Chris Appleton, questioned if the reality star was ready to walk down the aisle again.

"I don't know, I think I go back and forth," the mom-of-four responded.

In her confessional interview, after a producer asked Kim where she was in her "two years of wanting to be single," the American Horror Story star replied, "Probably a year to go."

"OK, so I've got a year to go," Kim shared, adding, "I think that will be really good for me. I'm not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!"

The SKIMs owner has been candid about wanting to be single following her split from Pete Davidson and her divorce from Kanye West.