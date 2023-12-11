Kim Kardashian endorsed for lead role in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's biopic!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is reportedly being lined up to lead a potential biopic about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah!

Kim Kardashian has apparently been picked by reality star Jen Shah for a potential biopic about Shah's life. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, TMZ reported that Shah wants the 43-year-old mogul to play her in a movie adaptation of her life.

The chatter started when Emma Stone reportedly endorsed a biopic for the RHOSLC member at the New York premiere of her newest flick, Poor Things.



According to the Easy A star, Shah, who is currently serving time after pleading guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge, is the best "housewife" to get a film treatment from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Per Shah's manager, the convicted fraudster got wind of Stone's backing and would only want Kim to portray her, since the 50-year-old is a huge fan of her work.

But Kimmy's plate is pretty full at the moment, as she's already signed on to work on a few small-screen projects.