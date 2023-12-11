Kim Kardashian endorsed for lead role in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's biopic!

Kim Kardashian could have another acting gig on her plate as rumors suggest that RHOSLC star Jen Shah wants the budding lawyer to play her in a biopic.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is reportedly being lined up to lead a potential biopic about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah!

Kim Kardashian has apparently been picked by reality star Jen Shah for a potential biopic about Shah's life.
Kim Kardashian has apparently been picked by reality star Jen Shah for a potential biopic about Shah's life.  © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, TMZ reported that Shah wants the 43-year-old mogul to play her in a movie adaptation of her life.

The chatter started when Emma Stone reportedly endorsed a biopic for the RHOSLC member at the New York premiere of her newest flick, Poor Things.

According to the Easy A star, Shah, who is currently serving time after pleading guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge, is the best "housewife" to get a film treatment from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift twin in mini-skirts for NYC night out
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift twin in mini-skirts for NYC night out

Per Shah's manager, the convicted fraudster got wind of Stone's backing and would only want Kim to portray her, since the 50-year-old is a huge fan of her work.

But Kimmy's plate is pretty full at the moment, as she's already signed on to work on a few small-screen projects.

Kim is set to appear in American Horror Story director Ryan Murphy's new legal drama on Hulu, plus an upcoming comedy series that's been picked up by Netflix!

Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Kim Kardashian: