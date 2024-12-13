Kim Kardashian steps out with new hairstyle – and broken foot – at SKIMs flagship opening
New York, New York - Despite suffering a broken foot, Kim Kardashian still managed to step out – or rather, scoot out – in style for her latest SKIMs event.
The 44-year-old mogul rolled into Thursday's opening of the billion-dollar brand's flagship store in New York on a scooter, allowing her to keep her injured leg off the ground.
Kim wowed in a strapless, cream-colored jumpsuit, which she paired with clear heels, per Page Six.
The Kardashians star was sporting a trendy new 'do featuring curtain bangs à la Sabrina Carpenter.
While Kim revealed her injury via Instagram earlier this month, she still hasn't spilled exactly how she broke her foot.
Despite the setback, she's still been keeping busy, with insiders dishing that the mom of three is even seeing someone new!
Her mystery boo's identity has yet to be disclosed, but the latest reports have teased that the lucky man works in real estate and "isn't in the public eye."
Should the chatter be true, it'd be a break from Kim's latest dating patterns, as she was last linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson before that.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS