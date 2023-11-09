Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo: "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian had a little secret she kept from fans for some time, and she finally revealed it on The Kardashians !

Kim Kardashian, who was previously against getting any body ink, revealed her secret tattoo on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series featured a few revelations from the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul.

The biggest bombshell was Kim's hidden ink that she secretly got in the most unexpected place!

While chatting with her stylist, Chris Appleton, the mom of four flaunted her infinity sign tattoo that is etched into her bottom lip.

"Me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo,'" she began before the scene cut to footage of Kim getting tatted with her girls and Khloé Kardashian.



Apparently, the beauty magnate decided to get tatted after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2021.

Kim joked, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," referencing her past stance against body ink.