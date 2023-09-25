Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker throw lavish Disney baby shower

Baby Barker was honored over the weekend at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers' magical baby shower. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash & travisbarker

The 44-year-old pregnant reality star brought the happiest place on Earth to her backyard.

Over the weekend, Kourt and Travis honored baby Barker with an extravagant Disney-themed baby shower which she documented via her Instagram story.

The Kardashians star's party was decked in Disney decor, which included: Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes, a barbershop quartet that entertained guests, colorful flags and balloons, and "Alice in Wonderland" green juice.

Kravis' baby bash also featured a Wishing Tree, a Steamboat Willie cake, and a banner that read "Baby Barker" in classic Disney font.



The Poosh mogul's family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, were in attendance while also taking opportunities to pose for pics.

Yet the over-the-top affair did receive scrutiny from the mayor of Malibu Bruce Silverstein, who accused the spouses of lying on their permit application for the privately held "wellness" event via Facebook.