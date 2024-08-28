Kim Kardashian flaunts her bold Miu Miu fit with an adorable companion!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her furry friend turned heads during the mogul's fashionable NYC trip last week!
The 43-year-old prison reform advocate isn't done recapping her Big Apple takeover with North West and their Pomeranian companion, Sushi.
Kim's latest Instagram dump not only highlighted the trendy business magnate's trip with her 11-year-old daughter, but it also threw a little dig at Jimmy Fallon!
Kim's footage first kicked off with the mom of the four rocking a bold, mustard-yellow Miu Miu fit.
The monochromatic look featured a bandana-style tube top and light brown, suede flared pants while her hair was styled in loose waves and added a matching Birkin bag as her second accessory.
Meanwhile, Kim's mini-me sported a brown furry hat plus a white button-up shirt under an argyle vest.
She captioned the post, "Trolling @jimmyfallon with his beats headphones color," continuing the friends' hilarious Beats war – which Kimmy Cakes clearly won!
Before this, The Kardashians star stopped by the late-night host's talk show and slayed in a sexy, white-cut-out dress that accentuated her curvy frame. Talk about thriving!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian