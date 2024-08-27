Kim Kardashian advocates for prison reform with clemency pleas to Biden

Washington DC - Kim Kardashian visited the Department of Justice and met with Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer to discuss amnesty for prisoners ready to reintegrate into society.

Kim Kardashian (l.) paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC to discuss clemency for prisoners who are ready to return to society. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old mogul took to Instagram to share the details of her visit.

In her post, Kim wrote, "Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer."

She highlighted their discussions about the many men and women who have taken responsibility for their crimes, worked hard to rehabilitate themselves, and are now ready to return to their families and reintegrate into society.

The SKIMs founder announced that she would be using her largely followed platform to shed light on important cases, writing, "Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases on my stories."

"I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office, she continued."