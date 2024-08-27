Kim Kardashian advocates for prison reform with clemency pleas to Biden
Washington DC - Kim Kardashian visited the Department of Justice and met with Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer to discuss amnesty for prisoners ready to reintegrate into society.
On Monday, the 43-year-old mogul took to Instagram to share the details of her visit.
In her post, Kim wrote, "Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer."
She highlighted their discussions about the many men and women who have taken responsibility for their crimes, worked hard to rehabilitate themselves, and are now ready to return to their families and reintegrate into society.
The SKIMs founder announced that she would be using her largely followed platform to shed light on important cases, writing, "Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases on my stories."
"I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office, she continued."
Kim Kardashian's past clemency pleas for prisoners
Kim has been known for her successful efforts to help people like Chris Young, who had a life sentence, as well as Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.
After serving 21 years in 2018, Johnson was granted clemency during Donald Trump's presidency and was released from prison.
In 2020, she also garnered national support to have Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grant death row inmate Julius Jones clemency, which was agreed upon in 2021.
The mom of four also recently showed support for David Jassy, a singer who spent 15 years in prison.
On her Instagram story, she shared a post from him, saying, "David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and learn about his music program and Ear Hustle podcast. So proud he's home and making music."
The Kardashians star has been a vocal advocate for prison reform for many years, and it doesn't look like she's stopping anytime soon!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian