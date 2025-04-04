Kim Kardashian flaunts her famous curves in fur fashion post
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian bares all! In a Thursday Instagram post captioned "fittings," the Kardashians star dropped stunning pics of some fascinating 'fits.
The photos showed the American Horror Story star in furs, skin-tight leather, and a few pictures wearing barely anything on at all!
She can be seen posing for the snaps backdropped by a giant walk-in closet with overflowing garment racks and lighted shelves of luxe purses.
Is it just us, or does she look like she's channeling Bianca Censori in some of those?
Or is it vice versa... it's always so hard to tell with those two!
Fur and animal prints have been a big part of Kim's personal style in the past year, with a huge Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS collab featuring tons of mob wife-inspired leopard prints and furs.
But wait, is Kim trying to bring fur and animal prints into spring and summer? That seems like it might get uncomfortable in the heat...
What do you think – is Kim going to suffer for her wardrobe this spring/summer, or is she just planning ahead for cooler months?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian