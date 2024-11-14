Kim and Kourtney Kardashian squash Dolce & Gabbana feud in new SKIMS campaign!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian tapped her big sister Kourtney Kardashian for her newest SKIMS collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Kourtney Kardashian (r.) oozed high fashion in their new SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. © Collage: TOMMASO BODDI & DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The famous sisters oozed high fashion in the newest collab for Kim's brand with D&G that's set to drop this month.

The beauty mogul and the Lemme founder had a bitter feud over the Italian fashion house during The Kardashians season four.

The pair have since moved on from drama as Kim and Kourt modeled various pieces from the upcoming collection, which the American Horror Story star dropped via Instagram.

The photo dump featured the duo matching in catsuits adorned in leopard print with the Poosh owner adding a mock turtle neck dress and headscarf as she held onto her sister's arm.