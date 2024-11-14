Kim and Kourtney Kardashian squash Dolce & Gabbana feud in new SKIMS campaign!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian tapped her big sister Kourtney Kardashian for her newest SKIMS collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana!
The famous sisters oozed high fashion in the newest collab for Kim's brand with D&G that's set to drop this month.
The beauty mogul and the Lemme founder had a bitter feud over the Italian fashion house during The Kardashians season four.
The pair have since moved on from drama as Kim and Kourt modeled various pieces from the upcoming collection, which the American Horror Story star dropped via Instagram.
The photo dump featured the duo matching in catsuits adorned in leopard print with the Poosh owner adding a mock turtle neck dress and headscarf as she held onto her sister's arm.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian model high fashion for Dolce & Gabbana!
Elsewhere in the shoot, Kim rocked a dramatic updo plus a black bodysuit, thigh-high stockings, and an apron while in another pic she flaunted her curvy frame in a leopard print bikini.
The last shot showed the All's Fair star and Kourt getting attention from some Italian locals while the Poosh owner modeled a fitted plunging black dress and matching purse.
Kim captioned her post, "DOLCE&GABBANA x SKIMS: Starring @kourtneykardash. The timeless Italian allure of Dolce & Gabbana meets signature SKIMS fabrics and figure-shaping styles."
As the old saying goes, "If you can't beat 'em, join them!"
Cover photo: Collage: TOMMASO BODDI & DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP