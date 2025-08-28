Kim Kardashian gets cheeky for sultry new SKIMS drop

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dropped her pants to show off the latest SKIMS drop!

Kim Kardashian modeled her newest SKIMS item – the Milky Sheer String Bikini – from her New Essentials line. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@skims

Just when Kimmy Cakes couldn't get any cheekier, the fashion mogul has leveled things up to introduce her newest item with some steamy snaps.

On her Instagram story, the 44-year-old was captured modeling the new Milky Sheer String Bikini with a long-sleeved, black cotton top.

The sheer, black underwear was embroidered with the word "curious" in cursive on the back, which Kim graciously gave a closer look at in a follow-up post.

SKIMS' official IG page also shared the drop, plus some more pics of Kim rocking the cheeky panties, while the online store revealed that the underwear is currently sold in a set of three for $64, with each pair featuring the phrase "feeling," "curious," or "temptation."

The brand previously announced its "New Essentials" line and teased more "styles and fresh colors" dropping this week.