Kim Kardashian gets served with serious consequences after shocking Melania Trump post
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is being served some serious consequences for her inauguration post seemingly celebrating First Lady Melania Trump.
Kim had dropped an uncaptioned snap of President Donald Trump's wife in her Insta Story, which left her 358 million followers widely assuming that she was showing support for her bestie Ivanka Trump's step-mom.
The fallout from the post?
Influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful closely analyzed the American Horror Story star's data and found that her follower count on Instagram dropped by 144,963 since the Melania snap was shared.
The analytics firm also found that Kim lost 9,553 followers on X since she posted the pic.
Users lash out after Kim Kardashian's Melania Trump post: "Hit them where it hurts"
Many spoke out to express their disapproval.
"girl…. sold out for far right maga propaganda," said one Insta user as another wrote, "Well at least we can see exactly who you are."
A third piped in saying, "Guys unfollow, don’t watch their show and don’t buy their products. Hit them where it hurts."
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP