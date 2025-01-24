Kim Kardashian gets served with serious consequences after shocking Melania Trump post

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is being served some serious consequences for her inauguration post seemingly celebrating First Lady Melania Trump .

Kim had dropped an uncaptioned snap of President Donald Trump's wife in her Insta Story, which left her 358 million followers widely assuming that she was showing support for her bestie Ivanka Trump's step-mom.

The fallout from the post?

Influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful closely analyzed the American Horror Story star's data and found that her follower count on Instagram dropped by 144,963 since the Melania snap was shared.

The analytics firm also found that Kim lost 9,553 followers on X since she posted the pic.