Kim Kardashian shows her support for Melania Trump after inauguration

Kim Kardashian isn't beating those MAGA allegations! The Kardashians star got major backlash online after seemingly showing her support for Melania Trump.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has landed in political hot water over her support for Melania Trump!

Kim Kardashian (picutred) has received backlash after showing support for Melania Trump following Donald Trump's inauguration.  © JIM WATSON / AFP

Following the now-President Donald Trump's lengthy inaugural address on Tuesday, the 44-year-old reality star made a bold move by posting an image of the First Lady.

Kim took to her Instagram story to drop the snap of Melania leaving her SVU ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

Though she didn't caption the post, it seemingly suggested that The Kardashians star was showing support for the Trumps.

The post caused a quick stir online, with many alleging Kim's shoutout proves that she voted for Trump during the 2024 election.

One user tweeted, "Kim Kardashian finally admitted who she voted for," while another slammed, "kim kardashian is so embarrassing."

The SKIMs founder was already facing accusations of being close with the Trump family due to her bond with his daughter, Ivanka, and several posts flaunting her new Tesla robot from the president's partner-in-crime, Elon Musk.

