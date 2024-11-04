Kim Kardashian rocks Princess Diana's iconic necklace and gets slammed

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian caused a stir when she arrived at the LACMA Art+Film Gala this weekend!

Kim Kardashian got branded as "tasteless" for wearing Princess Diana's amethyst pendant this weekend. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following her bizarre Halloween costume, the 44-year-old fashion mogul paid homage to the late Princess Diana at the annual gala on Saturday.

Kim pulled up to the event in a plunging white Gucci gown and the royal's iconic pendant, which she bought at an auction last year. It was hung on a large string of pearls and layered with a pearl choker.

She added a dramatic cape and a diamond necklace to the look, while her signature brunette hair was styled in a short bob cut.

Kim's sexy and barely there ensemble certainly left an impression with fans, though some ripped The Kardashians star, branding her tribute "tasteless" and "weird."

One user on X tweeted, "Kim has this obsession with wearing dead [woman's] things and thinking she serving when in reality she always makes it look tackier."

Another fan wrote, "Why is Kim Kardashian obsessed with wearing the possessions of deceased people that she never knew or is related to. It's a really weird sick fetish."