Selena Gomez rocks "coastal cowgirl" style on boating trip with friends
The Hamptons, New York - Fresh off of her recent Barbie-themed birthday bash, Selena Gomez is still in her pink era!
Over the weekend, the 31-year-old star shared several photos and videos from her boating trip with friends in the Hamptons.
In a true Barbiecore moment, Gomez rocked a baby-pink bikini under a pair of denim overalls and kept her hair pulled back with a white headband.
The Only Murders in the Building actor accessorized her look with gold jewelry and matching baby-pink nails.
In one video, Gomez was seen singing and dancing along to her chart-topping hit Calm Down with another friend at the back of the boat.
The getaway was a bachelorette party for her long-time friend, Connar Franklin, who shared a snap of one of the Rare Beauty founder's alternate looks for the weekend, which consisted of a straw cowboy hat, a shimmering brown bodysuit, and a silk maxi skirt.
"coastal cowgirl," Franklin captioned the photo in a nod to the viral TikTok fashion aesthetic.
Selena Gomez and friends enjoy lavish Hamptons getaway
Franklin hilariously paid homage to The White Lotus in a TikTok video alongside the former Disney Channel star and the rest of the girl group as they danced to the season 2 theme song while on board the boat.
The gang also took on the Pretty Girls Walk trend - in two attempts - on Franklin's TikTok.
"we are literally all so perf," Franklin captioned the viral clip.
