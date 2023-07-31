Selena Gomez rocks "coastal cowgirl" style on boating trip with friends

Selena Gomez rocked some "coastal cowgirl" fashion on a trip to the Hamptons over the weekend, where she celebrated her friend Connar Franklin's engagement.

By Kelly Christ

The Hamptons, New York - Fresh off of her recent Barbie-themed birthday bash, Selena Gomez is still in her pink era!

Selena Gomez spent time in the Hamptons to celebrate her friend's bachelorette party over the weekend.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & connarfranklin

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old star shared several photos and videos from her boating trip with friends in the Hamptons.

In a true Barbiecore moment, Gomez rocked a baby-pink bikini under a pair of denim overalls and kept her hair pulled back with a white headband.

The Only Murders in the Building actor accessorized her look with gold jewelry and matching baby-pink nails.

In one video, Gomez was seen singing and dancing along to her chart-topping hit Calm Down with another friend at the back of the boat.

The getaway was a bachelorette party for her long-time friend, Connar Franklin, who shared a snap of one of the Rare Beauty founder's alternate looks for the weekend, which consisted of a straw cowboy hat, a shimmering brown bodysuit, and a silk maxi skirt.

"coastal cowgirl," Franklin captioned the photo in a nod to the viral TikTok fashion aesthetic.

Selena Gomez and friends enjoy lavish Hamptons getaway

Franklin hilariously paid homage to The White Lotus in a TikTok video alongside the former Disney Channel star and the rest of the girl group as they danced to the season 2 theme song while on board the boat.

The gang also took on the Pretty Girls Walk trend - in two attempts - on Franklin's TikTok.

"we are literally all so perf," Franklin captioned the viral clip.

