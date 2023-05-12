Kim Kardashian hits Universal Studios for some family fun

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian kept the birthday celebrations going for her son Psalm West with a day trip to Universal Studios!

Kim Kardashian (r) took a break from slaying on the gram to spend time with her kids at Universal Studios for Psalm's birthday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

If fans were wondering why the 42-year-old SKIMs owner has been relatively silent this week, it's probably due to her busy being an epic mom.

On Wednesday, Kim was spotted with her now four-year-old Psalm and her oldest son Saint at Universal Studios.

In pics obtained by the Daily Mail, the Kardashians star kept it causal yet chic in an ankle-length leather jacket over a black shirt and baggy ripped jeans.

Kim paired the laid-back outfit with a pair of blue-and-white Nikes and styled her hair into a tight ponytail.

The reality star was surrounded by security guards who had their hands full with stuffed animals, as Kim dotted on her kids.

At one point, the mom of four was spotted carrying the birthday boy on her back as the family strolled through the theme park.

The family outing follows Kim's over-the-top firefighter-themed birthday party for her youngest child which she threw over the weekend.

