Did Kourtney Kardashian bail on Kim's birthday bash for Psalm?
Los Angeles, California - Has Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged feud led to the latter ditching her nephew's recent birthday party?
It has been teased that fans can expect some sibling drama between the eldest sisters when The Kardashians returns this May.
But has the supposed drama led to Kourt bailing on Psalm's fourth birthday bash?
On Tuesday, Kim shared a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child on Instagram with more snaps from his epic firefighter-themed bday celebration.
"Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm," she began in the touching post.
"I'm just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can't wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol," she said.
The carousel of snaps featured Kim posing with the birthday boy and showed Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian enjoying the extravagant bash as well.
Yet noticeably absent were Kourt and her three kiddies, which led many fans to question if the sisters are still on the rocks.
Why did Kourtney Kardashian miss Psalm's birthday party?
It should be noted that the Poosh owner wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner not in attendance for Psalm's birthday event.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also absent from the party, though the Kylie Cosmetics owner's daughter Stormi was at the bash.
So why weren't Kourt or her three children there?
There haven't been any updates on where in the world Mrs. Barker was.
But since Kendall and Kylie were also missing, there's a significant possibility that Kourt was just busy or unable to come.
Also, Kim was front and center for her older sister's birthday party at a bowling alley last month.
All the tea on Kim and Kourt's drama will be revealed when season 3 of The Kardashians airs May 25.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & kourtneykardash