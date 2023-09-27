Kim Kardashian is all about manifesting in a chic new Instagram post!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian showed off an attitude for gratitude in a fashionably fab new Instagram post .

Kim Kardashian is all about that gratitude per her latest Instagram post.

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul flashed her fit midriff in a hot pink Chanel crop top, distressed jeans, an ultra-long braid, and black sunglasses. She completed the Barbiecore meets The Matrix outfit with a classic black Chanel handbag.

The pictures appear to have been taken in a walk-in closet – perfect for that added fashion week feel!



Kim shared some positive vibes in the caption, writing, "Ask, Believe, Receive," under the carousel of pics, the look of which really sold that Y2K vibe.

Looks like Kendall might not be the only one who's been going big on manifestation in the Kar-Jenner family these days!

The American Horror Story star has been seen out and about living her best single lady life as of late. Be that as it may, there are some interesting new rumors floating around that she may or may not be getting close to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.