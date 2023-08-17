Did Kendall Jenner attract Bad Bunny with "manifestation" hack?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared her "secret" on her successful career and life in the limelight!

Kendall Jenner revealed her secret to her fulfilling life. © Collage: ANDREA RENAULT & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the supermodel's behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign, she explained that her success and fulfilling life is all due to having a positive outlook.



"I don't chase, I attract. What's meant for me will simply find me," Kendall said in the clip.

And this didn't just pertain to her modeling career, as the Kardashians star also noted the many places she's been lucky enough to visit.

"I love Mykonos," Kendall continued, adding, "I haven't been in years, but I've had some great nights there. I love New York, some great nights there as well."

"I'm a lucky gal, I've had some pretty fun nights all over the world," the 27-year-old said.

Does this mean Kenny "manifested" her suspected romance with Bad Bunny?

The Kardashians star's PDA-filled moments with the Grammy-winning rapper may also fall into her "manifestation" hack, since the two seem to be getting more serious. She also recently spilled that she "loves really hard" and "without apology."