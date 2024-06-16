Kim Kardashian pens birthday message for North West: "Thank God for you"

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian honored her eldest with a sweet birthday message celebrating North West's big day.

Kim Kardashian (c.) shared a sweet message celebrating her daughter North West's 11th birthday on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share several new photos and videos of her newly 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

"Thank God for you," Kim wrote in the caption. "Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much."

The photos included a few mom-daughter selfies, some throwback photos of North, and a few cute clips showing off her spunky personality!

Aunt Khloé Kardashian shared a message under the post, writing, "Happy birthday, Northie," with several heart emojis.

"Happy birthday my beautiful Grandaughter I love and adore you!!!!!" Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner commented.

On her IG Story, Kim showed off her lavish birthday bash for North, which was held at the American Dream mall.