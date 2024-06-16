Kim Kardashian pens birthday message for North West: "Thank God for you"
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian honored her eldest with a sweet birthday message celebrating North West's big day.
The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share several new photos and videos of her newly 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.
"Thank God for you," Kim wrote in the caption. "Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much."
The photos included a few mom-daughter selfies, some throwback photos of North, and a few cute clips showing off her spunky personality!
Aunt Khloé Kardashian shared a message under the post, writing, "Happy birthday, Northie," with several heart emojis.
"Happy birthday my beautiful Grandaughter I love and adore you!!!!!" Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner commented.
On her IG Story, Kim showed off her lavish birthday bash for North, which was held at the American Dream mall.
Kim Kardashian hosts lavish bash for North West in New York
The birthday girl was treated to a day of rollercoasters, indoor swimming, and some custom North-themed confections.
Per TMZ, Kim and North were later spotted in New York City's SoHo area as the party crew hit up New York City for more birthday fun.
The SKIMs mogul recently revealed why her kids think she's "so embarrassing" as she admitted they're not the biggest fans of her attempts to adopt Gen Alpha slang in the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian