Kim Kardashian says North "forces" her to do "ridiculous" TikTok dances

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian just told an interviewer about how her daughter North "forces" her to do "ridiculous dances" on TikTok!

Kim Kardashian just told an interviewer about how her daughter North "forces" her to do "ridiculous dances" on TikTok! © Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth

C'mon Kim... you know you love it.

The SKIMS mogul mentioned her joint TikTok account with her oldest child, North, while speaking at the 2024 OMR Festival in Hamberg, Germany.

Kim – who is mother to kiddos North (10), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (4) – was asked which social media platforms she is most active on.

"I'm not that active on TikTok, except for these ridiculous dances that my daughter makes me do, if you want to really make fun of me," she joked.



When asked about the positives and negatives of sharing the 19 million follower account with her daughter, Kim said, "Well, I would always think as a parent first, no matter what."

She continued, "So, I don't really use TikTok too much as a tool, but I love how creative our kids are being when they're engaging in doing some of the fun dances and these movies, and then they've taken it to a different level where they've, I've gotten like full camera equipment, and they've made these short films."

The American Horror Story actor added that her daughter also loves TikTok for the ability to show off her special effects makeup hobby and direct videos with friends.