Kim Kardashian says North "forces" her to do "ridiculous" TikTok dances
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian just told an interviewer about how her daughter North "forces" her to do "ridiculous dances" on TikTok!
C'mon Kim... you know you love it.
The SKIMS mogul mentioned her joint TikTok account with her oldest child, North, while speaking at the 2024 OMR Festival in Hamberg, Germany.
Kim – who is mother to kiddos North (10), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (4) – was asked which social media platforms she is most active on.
"I'm not that active on TikTok, except for these ridiculous dances that my daughter makes me do, if you want to really make fun of me," she joked.
When asked about the positives and negatives of sharing the 19 million follower account with her daughter, Kim said, "Well, I would always think as a parent first, no matter what."
She continued, "So, I don't really use TikTok too much as a tool, but I love how creative our kids are being when they're engaging in doing some of the fun dances and these movies, and then they've taken it to a different level where they've, I've gotten like full camera equipment, and they've made these short films."
The American Horror Story actor added that her daughter also loves TikTok for the ability to show off her special effects makeup hobby and direct videos with friends.
Kim Kardashian sets boundaries around her kids' online engagement
"It's gotten them into this cinematic creative space that I think is so fun to see as a mom. You know, they do plays in the house, and they dress up, and now they do some TikTok dances," Kim said.
"But then they'll fully put their devices down, be fully engaged in a full production that they're doing at home that's so fun to watch, and we'll do the whole play for the whole family, and you know, really age-appropriate stuff."
Kim also revealed that she has had to set boundaries on her kids' online engagement.
"I had set full boundaries and time limits, and something that I noticed completely changed the attitudes of my children was when I set boundaries and when I gave specific screen time at specific times, that nothing in the morning, during meals, not during car rides," she said.
It really is a whole new world of parenting in the age of the internet, and it looks like Kim's been navigating it beautifully!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth