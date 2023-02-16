Kim Kardashian poses with aliens for new "out of this world" launch

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of some "extraterrestrial beings" for her new SKIMS campaign, and its having some users saying, "Earth to Kim!"

Aliens do walk among us! Or they at least hang out with Kim Kardashian, per her latest SKIMs shoot. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Remember those recent UFO sightings flying over the US – AKA data collecting balloons from China?

It appears that Kimmy Cakes may have taken note, as she enlisted some "martians" to take part in the reveal of her new swimwear collection.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old announced the return of her SKIMs swim shop. And the mom of four recruited the help of an alien crew to do so.

"I know you guys have been waiting, @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back!" Kim captioned her new Instagram post.

"Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21."

The Kardashians star showed off her toned-abs and curvy frame while sporting several pieces from the line, while her space age models wearing costume alien heads donned a variety of bikinis and swimwear.

Yet, the message behind the shoot may have gotten lost in translation, as users sounded off in the comments section.

"So this is why we’ve been seeing UFOs lately," one user joked. Another wrote, "All these UFOS shot down to prep us for the skims swim launch, it all makes sense now."

While opinions were mixed, some slammed the move as cashing in on conspiracy theories over the Chinese balloons.