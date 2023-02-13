US confirms fourth suspicious airborne object shot down by military

Washington DC - The US has shot down a fourth object flying over the country, officials said Sunday.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. © REUTERS

The military shot down the unidentified flying object over Lake Huron, Michigan, on the order of President Joe Biden, the Department of Defense said in a statement.



"Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation," the statement said.

Officials would now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object, the department said.

The US also shot down an object flying over Alaska on Friday and another over Canada on Saturday.

The events come a week after US officials shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the Atlantic coast of South Carolina that was thought to be gathering intelligence about weapons in the US.

On Sunday morning Chuck Schumer, the US Senate majority leader and most powerful Democrat in Congress, said the two objects shot down by US fighter pilots in the last days were balloons and the Chinese government has been humiliated by the events.

Schumer, speaking on an ABC television Sunday morning news show, said he got his information from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Schumer said the government believes both objects were balloons "but much smaller than the... first one," referring to the balloon identified over the western state of Montana and shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

The US lawmaker said one balloon which was over Alaska on Friday and the other over Canada on Saturday were flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, which could endanger air traffic.

He called the destruction of the balloons "appropriate."