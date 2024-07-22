Kim Kardashian recruits Khloé for help after hilarious mishap: "This is what sisters do"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian documented her close bond with younger sister Khloé during their lavish India trip!
On Sunday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul shared a look at herself and the 40-year-old Good American owner in rare form.
In a hilarious clip dropped to Kim's IG story, the sisters were seen in a bathroom stall while the AHS star recorded the ordeal in a mirror selfie.
Kim had her pants down as KoKo struggled to fasten her sister's bodysuit that was underneath the pants.
"This is literally what sisters do. I can't snap my bodysuit!" Kim joked in the video.
As the two chatted amongst themselves, the mom of two added, "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long. When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'"
The beauty mogul captioned the clip, "Things I find in my phone. thanks @KhloeKardashian."
Kim and Khloé recently jetted off to India for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding.
The siblings were recently locked in an ugly feud on The Kardashians season 5, but the pair's latest clip proves that sisters will always be sisters!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian