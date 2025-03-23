Kim Kardashian reportedly "terrified" as Kanye West drama escalates

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her kids are reportedly worried about Kanye West 's mental state worsening amid the exes' feud.

Kim Kardashian is apparently fearful that Kanye West's (l.) mental state could get worse as the exes continue to feud. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid KimYe's latest drama, an insider told Page Six that the mogul and her four children are fearful that the rapper is "sinking further down" mentally.

The former spouses – who share North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5) – have been "at war" after Ye dropped a song that featured North along with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Per the source, it's "obvious" that the All Falls Down rapper is "not taking his meds, if he was we wouldn't be here."

They continued, "It's not getting any better, he's not a well person, he's sinking further down and he's not acting rationally.

"There's so much negativity, I don't think he can come out of this."