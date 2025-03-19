Is Kim Kardashian seeking full custody of kids amid Kanye West's shocking online rants?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian could be looking to gain full custody of her four kids with Kanye West !

Kim Kardashian could be looking to gain full custody of her kids with Kanye West (l.) amid his concerning online behavior. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid the ex-spouses' latest drama, an insider tattled to Us Weekly that The Kardashians star is seeking full custody of their four kids: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), Psalm (5).

The tipster tattled that Kim is "worried" about Ye as the disgraced rapper continues to engage in toxic online behavior.

The insider explained that the mogul "is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him."

They continued, "Right now, he is very distracted, and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is motivating this consideration."

The source added that Kim is concerned that Ye's latest online rants – which have included alleged screenshots of their private texts – may "create problems" for their kids.

The reality star recently blocked the Gold Digger hitmaker's new song that featured North and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.