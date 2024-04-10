Kim Kardashian reunites with ex's old pal after cheeky Instagram post
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was captured looking extra cozy with an old friend after dropping more spicy vacation pics!
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star raised some eyebrows when she was seen at the Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game.
Kim stunned in a black floor-length trench coat, sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels for the event, where she sat courtside next to her ex-husband Kris Humphries' friend, Peter Cornell.
The ex-athlete was one of the groomsmen for Kim and Kris' 2011 wedding.
The Kardashians star and Kris famously split 72 days later, and while Kim has shared that she hasn't spoken to her former husband, it would seem that she's still on good terms with Peter.
Kim Kardashian gets cheeky on Turks and Caicos trip
Kimmy has been single as of late since reports confirmed that the AHS actor split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Mr. Cornell be a potential love match for Kim, or are the two just friends?
In the meantime, the mom of four continued reminiscing over her Turks and Caicos vacation with her family for spring break in her latest social media post.
Kim dropped a bootylicious photo dump via Instagram on Tuesday, where the beauty mogul bared her cheeks in a skimpy, black bikini!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP