Kim Kardashian reunites with ex's old pal after cheeky Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was captured looking extra cozy with an old friend after dropping more spicy vacation pics!

Kim Kardashian (center l.) enjoyed the Lakers game with an old friend on Tuesday evening. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star raised some eyebrows when she was seen at the Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game.

Kim stunned in a black floor-length trench coat, sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels for the event, where she sat courtside next to her ex-husband Kris Humphries' friend, Peter Cornell.

The ex-athlete was one of the groomsmen for Kim and Kris' 2011 wedding.

The Kardashians star and Kris famously split 72 days later, and while Kim has shared that she hasn't spoken to her former husband, it would seem that she's still on good terms with Peter.