Is Kim Kardashian ready to get married again?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has opened up about her evolving feelings towards marriage amid her new romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr .

Kim Kardashian, who has been married three times, admitted she isn't sure where she stands when it comes to walking down the aisle again. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 43-year-old reality star dished on her love life in a recent episode of Sirius XM's This Life of Mine with James Corden.

Kim, who has been married three times before, admitted that she's unsure where she stands on the possibility of heading down the aisle one more time.

"I don't know. I really don't," she said, per ET. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big, and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.'"

The SKIMs founder added that she doesn't feel as though she's missing out at all, saying, "I'm not lonely, so I'm good."

"I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone," she said. "But when you do, it's such a big [deal], I don't take that lightly."

During the interview, Kim also discussed what she looks for in a partner – and it sounds like her rumored new beau may be the perfect fit.