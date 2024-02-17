Is Kim Kardashian ready to get married again?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has opened up about her evolving feelings towards marriage amid her new romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
The 43-year-old reality star dished on her love life in a recent episode of Sirius XM's This Life of Mine with James Corden.
Kim, who has been married three times before, admitted that she's unsure where she stands on the possibility of heading down the aisle one more time.
"I don't know. I really don't," she said, per ET. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big, and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.'"
The SKIMs founder added that she doesn't feel as though she's missing out at all, saying, "I'm not lonely, so I'm good."
"I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone," she said. "But when you do, it's such a big [deal], I don't take that lightly."
During the interview, Kim also discussed what she looks for in a partner – and it sounds like her rumored new beau may be the perfect fit.
Kim Kardashian is rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr.
"Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time," Kim said of her dream man. "I mean, just a good, genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life. The list is so long."
While they haven't made their romance official, Odell's busy career with the Baltimore Ravens certainly seems to align with Kim's ideal of a driven partner.
Kim was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 (though divorce proceedings lagged, the pair infamously separated just 72 days after the wedding), and Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage