Is Kanye West to blame for Kim Kardashian's split from Odell Beckham Jr.?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian 's love life forever doomed because of her erratic ex, Kanye West ?

Is Kim Kardashian's (c.) love life doomed because of Kanye West (r.) after her alleged split from Odell Beckham Jr.? © Collage: MIKE CARLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian &IMAGO / Cover-Images

Per a new report from The US Sun, the 43-year-old beauty mogul is "worried" that she'll never find romance again after her alleged split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

A source spilled to the site that Kim's "upset" because she feels like Ye "has turned his life, and hers, into a circus."

"It's crazy right now, every day Bianca is out in a new outrageous outfit, and everyone's talking about them," the insider continued.

"I just think that Odell wasn't willing to deal with the drama and potentially becoming the target of one of Kanye's rants," the source explained.

"They were really into each other, but at some point, it just didn’t seem worth it. Kim blames Kanye’s antics for this," the informant added.

Yet, earlier gossip has suggested that the Donda rapper isn't to blame for Kim's breakup from OBJ.