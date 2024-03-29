Is Kanye West to blame for Kim Kardashian's split from Odell Beckham Jr.?
Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian's love life forever doomed because of her erratic ex, Kanye West?
Per a new report from The US Sun, the 43-year-old beauty mogul is "worried" that she'll never find romance again after her alleged split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
A source spilled to the site that Kim's "upset" because she feels like Ye "has turned his life, and hers, into a circus."
"It's crazy right now, every day Bianca is out in a new outrageous outfit, and everyone's talking about them," the insider continued.
"I just think that Odell wasn't willing to deal with the drama and potentially becoming the target of one of Kanye's rants," the source explained.
"They were really into each other, but at some point, it just didn’t seem worth it. Kim blames Kanye’s antics for this," the informant added.
Yet, earlier gossip has suggested that the Donda rapper isn't to blame for Kim's breakup from OBJ.
Did Kim Kardashian actually scare Odell Beckham Jr. away with "baby" talk?
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver allegedly called off the romance because The Kardashians star, who is already a mom of four, wanted to have a baby with him.
"She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell," an insider previously told Life & Style.
"He has such great genetics, and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be," the source added.
Earlier this month, Kim and OBJ reportedly split after dating exclusively for six months.
