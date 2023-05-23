Kim Kardashian reveals why marriage to Kanye West was "not a failure"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has no regrets about her marriage to Kanye West .

Kim Kardashian spoke candidly about her decade-long relationship with Kanye West during a recent podcast appearance. © Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFPFrazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old spoke candidly about her decade-long relationship with the controversial rapper during an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Kim opened up about struggling with "different views" in relationships in an apparent nod to the conflicts that led to their divorce in 2021.

"Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," she said. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

While she said that conflicting viewpoints aren't necessarily a bad thing, she emphasized the need to find people you align with.

"If you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in," the SKIMs founder said.

Though Kim didn't name Kanye directly, she made a clear reference to the marriage as she revealed why she doesn't consider the relationship a "failure."