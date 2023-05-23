Kim Kardashian reveals why marriage to Kanye West was "not a failure"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has no regrets about her marriage to Kanye West.
The 42-year-old spoke candidly about her decade-long relationship with the controversial rapper during an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.
Kim opened up about struggling with "different views" in relationships in an apparent nod to the conflicts that led to their divorce in 2021.
"Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," she said. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."
While she said that conflicting viewpoints aren't necessarily a bad thing, she emphasized the need to find people you align with.
"If you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in," the SKIMs founder said.
Though Kim didn't name Kanye directly, she made a clear reference to the marriage as she revealed why she doesn't consider the relationship a "failure."
Kim Kardashian says marriage to Kanye West was "not a failure"
"Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful," she said.
The Kardashians star said that she hopes her four children can learn from her example when they "look for friends and partners and relationships" in the future.
Kim also revealed that she believes those in her inner circle at the moment are "really solid" and that she's in a "very good place."
"I'm really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy," she said.
