Kim Kardashian says she's cried herself to sleep amid parenting challenges
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is getting real about the many challenges of motherhood.
In an upcoming interview with Jay Shetty, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner got honest about raising her four kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
In a clip from the interview shared by PEOPLE, Shetty asked Kim what parenting is like for her in comparison to what she thought it would be like.
"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement," she said.
"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos, though," she said.
Kim noted that as a parent, "you have no idea what's going on," adding that even the mornings are "like full crazy madness, cooking, running around."
Kim Kardashian calls motherhood the most "challenging" thing
The beauty mogul then spoke candidly about her role as a mother, telling the host that parenting "is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."
"It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep," she admitted. "Like, what just happened?"
"You know, with all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," she continued. "Like, it's just me to play good cop and bad cop."
Kim has had primary custody of her kids since her messy divorce from Ye. Though Kimye has been amicably co-parenting their kids, as of late, the budding lawyer has had her hands full with the family's recent trips to Japan and Europe.
Kim also admitted to the podcast host that "parenting is really f**king hard."
"That's the only way I can describe it," she says. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."
