Kim Kardashian says she's cried herself to sleep amid parenting challenges

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is getting real about the many challenges of motherhood.

Kim Kardashian got brutally honest about the challenges of parenting in an upcoming interview. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

In an upcoming interview with Jay Shetty, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner got honest about raising her four kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In a clip from the interview shared by PEOPLE, Shetty asked Kim what parenting is like for her in comparison to what she thought it would be like.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement," she said.

"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos, though," she said.

Kim noted that as a parent, "you have no idea what's going on," adding that even the mornings are "like full crazy madness, cooking, running around."