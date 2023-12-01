Kim Kardashian rocks glamorous winter street style fit in NYC

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian reminded fans why she's the queen of fashion with her stunning street style!

Kim Kardashian looked ultra-chic in her latest street style fit while out and about in NYC. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old SKIMs founder looked wintertime fine while strutting on the Big Apple streets.

Viral pics of The Kardashians star showed her rocking a glamorous fit in New York that consisted of a massive gray faux-fur coat and a huge gray crocodile Hermès Birkin weekender bag.

The American Horror Story star layered the furry coat over a black hoodie and slouchy sweatpants combo and paired the look with Balenciaga sleek knife booties.

As for accessories, Kim sported black sunglasses while keeping her glam natural, though she opted to style her signature brunette locks in a side-parted, slicked-back low bun.

It's really no surprise that the beauty mogul slayed while out and about in NYC, as she's been modeling some very chic outfits as of late.

Kim's also changed things up. She shocked everyone at this year's GQ's Men of the Year awards ceremony by going blonde on the red carpet.