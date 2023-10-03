Kim Kardashian rocks Gucci micro-bikini in latest daring fashion moment

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian continued to prove she's the most daring fashionista of the KarJenner clan with a stunning new bikini look.

Kim Kardashian took a bold fashion risk with an ultra-tiny Gucci bikini top seen in a new Instagram post. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Shortly after little sister Kendall Jenner appeared in a Gucci photoshoot with Bad Bunny, the 42-year-old reality star took things to the next level with her own viral look from the iconic brand.

In a series of blurry snaps captioned "It's all Gucci," Kim rocked an ultra-small crystal bikini top bearing the brand's logo.

The first three photos from Monday's Instagram post give a close-up look at the top, while the final image is a full-body snap showing off the complete ensemble, with Kim pairing the crystal bikini with a silk Gucci pajama set.

The chain bikini top retails for $4200 and has sold out at several outlets following the SKIMS mogul's post.

Kim followed up the Gucci post with a new advertisement for her billion-dollar shapewear brand, which has kicked off a star-studded new campaign featuring Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, singer Nelly Furtado, and more posing in the company's latest offerings.