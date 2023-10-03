Kim Kardashian rocks Gucci micro-bikini in latest daring fashion moment
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian continued to prove she's the most daring fashionista of the KarJenner clan with a stunning new bikini look.
Shortly after little sister Kendall Jenner appeared in a Gucci photoshoot with Bad Bunny, the 42-year-old reality star took things to the next level with her own viral look from the iconic brand.
In a series of blurry snaps captioned "It's all Gucci," Kim rocked an ultra-small crystal bikini top bearing the brand's logo.
The first three photos from Monday's Instagram post give a close-up look at the top, while the final image is a full-body snap showing off the complete ensemble, with Kim pairing the crystal bikini with a silk Gucci pajama set.
The chain bikini top retails for $4200 and has sold out at several outlets following the SKIMS mogul's post.
Kim followed up the Gucci post with a new advertisement for her billion-dollar shapewear brand, which has kicked off a star-studded new campaign featuring Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, singer Nelly Furtado, and more posing in the company's latest offerings.
Carrying exclusive shapewear, loungewear, and more, SKIMS is now worth over $3 billion.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian