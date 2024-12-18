Kim Kardashian rocks out at Billie Eilish's LA concert – broken foot and all!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian – and her broken foot – enjoyed a night out at Billie Eilish 's Los Angeles concert!

Kim Kardashian pulled up to Billie Eilish's Los Angeles concert with her broken foot and entourage of fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The business mogul was spotted in good spirits while attending the pop star's set at the Kia Forum on Tuesday night.

Kim pulled up to the event in a white t-shirt and black leather pants combo with a statement pearl necklace, and she reportedly rode around on a mobility scooter as she headed into the stadium with her entourage.

Later, The Kardashians star dropped several clips from the concert via her Instagram story, including footage of the Birds of a Feather singer on stage serenading the crowd.

Kim also shared some videos of herself singing along from the stands with her friends, plus a close-up shot of her jewelry that featured blinged-out crosses.

While the reality star has remained silent over what caused her mysterious injury, she certainly hasn't let it stop her from enjoying her social life.