Kim Kardashian rocks shocking buzz cut in dramatic fashion shoot
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian turned heads while gracing the cover of CR Fashion Book for its 10th anniversary!
On Monday, the 42-year-old mogul's newest shoot made everyone do a double take!
Kim looked unrecognizable in a super-cropped wig and a scoop-neck, distressed Dsquared2 tank top.
The American Horror Story: Delicate star also modeled a Miu Miu cardigan and tights in one shot while another showed her in a ballerina-inspired fit hat included a red Jacquemus V-neck sweater and lace-up flats.
Kim shared the pics via Instagram, captioning the post, "CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld."
Additionally, the SKIMS CEO named each of her sisters - Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner — as her "icons" in the interview.
Despite Kim and Kourtney's feud, she said her older sister "always knows what she wants" while gushing over Khoé's "big heart." Regarding Kendall, Kim hailed the model as "a fun, free spirit," whereas Kylie is "a beautiful soul" and "so real."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian