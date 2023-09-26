Kim Kardashian rocks shocking buzz cut in dramatic fashion shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian turned heads while gracing the cover of CR Fashion Book for its 10th anniversary!

Kim Kardashian proved she can pull off any look inner latest photoshoot. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 42-year-old mogul's newest shoot made everyone do a double take!

Kim looked unrecognizable in a super-cropped wig and a scoop-neck, distressed Dsquared2 tank top.

The American Horror Story: Delicate star also modeled a Miu Miu cardigan and tights in one shot while another showed her in a ballerina-inspired fit hat included a red Jacquemus V-neck sweater and lace-up flats.

Kim shared the pics via Instagram, captioning the post, "CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld."

Additionally, the SKIMS CEO named each of her sisters - Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner — as her "icons" in the interview.