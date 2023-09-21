Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story: Delicate Part One debut divides fans

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian star as Anna Victoria Alcott and Siobhan Corbyn, respectively, in American Horror Story: Delicate. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Wednesday, AHS fans flocked to Hulu for the return of the horror-anthology!

The 12th season, titled Delicate, follows Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, a young actor who's married to Dex, played by Matt Czuchry.

Though her husband is somewhat of a douchebag, Anna's successful career has her reaching new heights, but the one thing she longs for more than anything in the world is baby of her own.

As for Kim, the 42-year-old SKIMS mogul portrays Anna's publicist and bestie Siobhan Corbyn, who met her client in an IVF support group.

The premiere episode didn't hold back on the scares and twists while also giving major Rosemary Baby vibes.

But the pressing question is if The Kardashians star slayed in her first starring role? Find out what fans had to say about Kim's AHS debut!