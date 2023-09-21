Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story: Delicate Part One debut divides fans

Just in time for Halloween, American Horror Story: Delicate Part One is here! But Kim Kardashian's first starring role has received mixed reactions from fans.

By Elyse Johnson

How did Kim Kardashian fare in her scripted TV debut on American Horror Story: Delicate Part One? Read on to find out!

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian star as Anna Victoria Alcott and Siobhan Corbyn, respectively, in American Horror Story: Delicate.
Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian star as Anna Victoria Alcott and Siobhan Corbyn, respectively, in American Horror Story: Delicate.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Wednesday, AHS fans flocked to Hulu for the return of the horror-anthology!

The 12th season, titled Delicate, follows Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, a young actor who's married to Dex, played by Matt Czuchry.

Though her husband is somewhat of a douchebag, Anna's successful career has her reaching new heights, but the one thing she longs for more than anything in the world is baby of her own.

As for Kim, the 42-year-old SKIMS mogul portrays Anna's publicist and bestie Siobhan Corbyn, who met her client in an IVF support group.

The premiere episode didn't hold back on the scares and twists while also giving major Rosemary Baby vibes.

But the pressing question is if The Kardashians star slayed in her first starring role? Find out what fans had to say about Kim's AHS debut!

Kim Kardashian's AHS sparks division among fans!

Fans were divided over Kim Kardashian's role in the new season for American Horror Story.
Fans were divided over Kim Kardashian's role in the new season for American Horror Story.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

As the episode premiered, fans took to X to express their thoughts' on Kim K's acting chops.

While some were excited to see the reality star's acting debut, others weren't too pleased with Kim's presence in the AHS series and thought a better casting choice could've been made.

One fan tweeted, "why am i excited to see Kim Kardashian in ahs lol," while another user wrote, "Why Ryan didn't cast Leslie Grossman as Siobhan, I will never know."

"Kim Kardashian's acting is bland and unbelievable. Leslie would have not only made the character believable, but she would have made her funny and entertaining, as well."

Check out more fan reactions below!

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One is now streaming on Hulu!

