Kim Kardashian says she has "no memory" of drunken flip at Khloé's b-day bash

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian had the time of her life at Khloé 's 40th birthday bash – though she doesn't remember one iconic moment!

Kim Kardashian apparently had too much fun at Khloé's wild 40th birthday bash. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star hysterically revealed that she doesn't remember being flipped at her sister's denim-and-diamonds birthday party over the weekend.

Kim reshared a clip from the Dolly Parton-themed bash via her Instagram story, where she was filmed with Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, dancing the night away.

Moments later, Cade is seen flipping the beauty mogul several times on the dance floor.

Yet, Kim hilariously captioned the video, "No recollection of this but thank you @cadehudson22."

She added, "So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down. Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing w The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer."

KoKo's wild bash was complete with friends, denim-on-denim fits, plenty of diamonds, and even surprise performances from Snoop Dogg and Warren G.