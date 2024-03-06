Kim Kardashian shares intimate look at home life with four kids

Kim Kardashian may be a busy mogul, but she's a mom first! The Kardashians star gave fans an intimate look at her home life with her four kids on Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared a look at downtime with her four kids after her takeover at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian highlighted how hectic life can be as a mom of four in her recent Instagram story.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

After slaying at Sunday's Balenciaga show, the 43-year-old busy mogul gave a glimpse at her home life via her Instagram story.

Kim's first video featured a shot of Duncan Hines' Dolly Parton Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake mix, which she discovered thanks to Khloé Kardashian.

"Okay, so the kids and I are cooking tonight, and I am so excited that Khloé sent this is the group family chat because I'm obsessed with coffee cake," The Kardashians star said while zooming in on the ingredients laid out on her counter.

The next video shows the mess Kim's four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, left behind, plus a sweet gesture for their busy mom.

"Look at how cute, my kids set up a bath time for me with bath bombs they got, and this little cutie holding a Spider-Man towel to scare the s**t out of me," she joked.

Kim Kardashian showed viewers what life as a mom of four looks like in her latest Instagram story.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

When it comes to being a mom, Kim crushes it every time!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

