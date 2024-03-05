Kim Kardashian teases American Horror Story return amid new movie deal!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dropped a terrifying look at her American Horror Story Delicate: Part Two return as she strikes another movie deal!

Kim Kardashian dropped a thrilling look at her return to American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 43-year-old's upcoming thriller has landed at Amazon MGM Studios after an intense bidding war.

Kim will star and produce the film, which was written by Natalie Krinsky.

While not much is known about the beauty mogul's role, insiders dished that a theatrical or streaming release plan is possible, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

This is the second lucrative deal Kim has scored as her female-led comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, was picked up by Netflix.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star is preparing her scary return as the no-nonsense publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the second half of AHS season 12.

Kim teased her return with two new snaps shared Monday where she was seen on set chatting on the phone while sporting a Maleficent-themed costume complete with a dramatic headpiece, a corset top, and an oversized, tulle skirt.