Kim Kardashian shares snaps from sweet girls' night with mom and daughters

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian honored her mom and daughters with sweet pics she shared via Instagram!

Kim Kardashian sweetly posed with her daughters and momager Kris Jenner (l) during their girls' night. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Sunday evening, the 43-year-old mogul gave a glimpse at her girls' night with a new dump.

Kim's latest IG post featured the American Horror Story star posing with her momager Kris Jenner and her two daughters North and Chicago, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West.

The first pic showed Kim and her crew serving face on the beauty magnate's cream couch with the mom of four and her oldest daughter matching in white fits.

Meanwhile, Kris wore an all brown look while Kim's youngest daughter rocked a denim-on-denim ensemble.

The SKIMs founder was then captured with both of her twins in the following pic and concluded the dump with a touching snap of Kim and Chicago giving each other smooches.

The Kardashians star's living room decor was also seen in the carousel of pics, consisting of lavish, soft off-white couches and a warm fireplace.