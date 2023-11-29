Kim Kardashian sweetly honors daughter Chicago West with adorable new pics

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian honored her youngest daughter Chicago West with some adorable pictures on Instagram, and the resemblance between the two really is striking.

Kim Kardashian honored her youngest daughter Chicago West (l) with some adorable pictures on Instagram, and the resemblance between the two really is striking! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Like mother, like daughter!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul took a break from her busy schedule to give her "unicorn" some love with some sweet snaps.

Kim shared the post with her 364 million Instagram followers, and it's already racked up 767,157 likes – and counting!

Kim's youngest daughter was all smiles in the series of pics as she adorably rocked a super cozy-looking pink unicorn onesie.

The candid shots also featured the 5-year-old enjoying a bowl of ramen noodles, laughing at something outside the shot.

Kim captioned the post with a simple unicorn emoji, showing more support for her mini-me.

The reality star may be the "Tycoon of the Year," but when it comes to her kids, Kim always puts them first!

Earlier this month the Kardashians star treated her kiddos, including Chicago, to Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! show which she documented on her IG story.