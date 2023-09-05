Zendaya and Tom Holland nail mute challenge at Beyoncé's Los Angeles show
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the many stars watching Beyoncé perform in Los Angeles on Monday as they go viral for yet another swoon-worthy date night.
Everybody on mute!
Proving themselves to be some seriously dedicated members of the BeyHive, the 27-year-olds attended their second show of the Renaissance World Tour with their appearance at SoFi Stadium.
Zendaya followed Queen Bey's birthday dress code with a sparkling silver blazer worn over a matching bandeau and Bermuda shorts.
Though Tom didn't opt for the chrome color palette, he did honor the 42-year-old headliner with a black t-shirt bearing a photo of Beyoncé, paired with a matching black leather jacket and pants.
In one viral clip, Zendaya and Tom helped LA crush the evening's "mute challenge," which sees Beyoncé signal for the crowd to go silent amid her performance of ENERGY.
Zendaya and Tom Holland turn Beyoncé show into date night
While many cities failed the challenge by screaming in the prolonged silence, the stars kept quiet in a stellar take on the challenge, with Zendaya covering her mouth and Tom standing stock-still in the silence.
Once the song resumed, both Spider-Man stars, joined by Zendaya's mom and close friend Darnell Appling, cheered and jumped at the clear success.
Tom and Zendaya mingled with several of the other celebrities in attendance on Monday, including a sweet exchange with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Bottoms star Ayo Edebri.
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@nas.archives