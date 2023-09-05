Zendaya and Tom Holland nail mute challenge at Beyoncé's Los Angeles show

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the many stars watching Beyoncé perform in Los Angeles on Monday as they go viral for yet another swoon-worthy date night.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted at the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Monday. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@nas.archives

Everybody on mute!

Proving themselves to be some seriously dedicated members of the BeyHive, the 27-year-olds attended their second show of the Renaissance World Tour with their appearance at SoFi Stadium.

Zendaya followed Queen Bey's birthday dress code with a sparkling silver blazer worn over a matching bandeau and Bermuda shorts.

Though Tom didn't opt for the chrome color palette, he did honor the 42-year-old headliner with a black t-shirt bearing a photo of Beyoncé, paired with a matching black leather jacket and pants.

In one viral clip, Zendaya and Tom helped LA crush the evening's "mute challenge," which sees Beyoncé signal for the crowd to go silent amid her performance of ENERGY.