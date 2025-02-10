Kim Kardashian stirs up controversy with Mark Zuckerberg shoutout

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's political turmoil got nastier after her eyebrow-raising shoutout from Mark Zuckerberg!

Kim Kardashian got a shoutout from Mark Zuckerberg (l.) which has raised more eyebrows online. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@zuck & @kimkardashian

The Kardashians star stirred up more political drama on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kim reposted a picture of the Facebook founder on her Instagram story that featured Mark in a black hoodie that read "Kim is my lawyer" and wrote in the caption, "the only appropriate hoodie @krisjenner."

The snap seemed to be a nod towards the reality star's ongoing law school journey and the momager's new Super Bowl LIX commercial.

Unfortunately, the post landed the AHS star in hot water again, as fans slammed Kim on Reddit and X for supporting the Meta CEO, who has shifted to the right politically.

One Reddit user harshly wrote, "kim is NOT a lawyer. of any type. for anyone. lol" while an X user tweeted, "Kim Kardashian got ties to Mark Zuckerberg so she ain't much better than Kanye West lol. All these people are horrible."

Ouch!