Kim Kardashian stuns fans with scandalous new details about her engagement ring

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and NBA player Kris Humphries got married over a decade ago, and now the reality star has shared a startling detail from their short-lived relationship.

Kim Kardashian (r.) and NBA player Kris Humphries (l.) got married over a decade ago, and now the reality starlet has shared a startling detail from their relationship. © Bildmontage: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reminisces about her ex-husbands and the three engagement rings she has received over the years.

She particularly remembers her brief marriage to Kris Humphries, which lasted just 72 days.

The two met at the end of 2010, followed by a lavish wedding in August 2011 after the basketball player proposed to her with a 20.5-carat diamond ring.

But as Kim revealed, she didn't keep the ring, which is said to have cost an estimated two million dollars.

"I was pregnant with North, still married to [Kris Humphries,] and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring," she said.

But it gets even more surprising, as Kim revealed that she had mostly paid for the ring herself! Humphries apparently only contributed a fifth of the sum.