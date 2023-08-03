Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago looks just like mom in adorable Barbie-themed snap

Kim Kardashian's (r.) daughter Chicago West is the latest Kardashian family member to wear an all-pink look inspired by the Barbie movie. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Even though Kylie Jenner recently got "bratzified," the other Kardashians are still on the Barbiecore train, with the 42-year-old SKKN mogul's youngest daughter the latest to sport another all-pink look.

On Thursday, Kim dropped a sweet pic of Chicago on her Instagram wearing a fashionable, Barbie-esque ensemble.

Little Chi, who The Kardashians star shares with Kanye West, wore a pink-and-white Bears jersey with the number "23" in pink on the front and matching pink shorts.

The cute fit also featured shiny pink cowboy boots and a hot pink fur jacket that she wore over her Jersey.

It's no secret that North West is both Kim and Ye's "mini-me," but the SKIMs founder's followers couldn't help but note the spot-on similarities between Chi and Kim!

"Lil Kim," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another stated, "Your beautiful Chi, definitely your replica."