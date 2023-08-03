Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago looks just like mom in adorable Barbie-themed snap

Kim Kardashian kicked off her Thursday with a sweet look at her youngest daughter Chicago, who rocked an all-pink, Barbiecore look!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's twin, five-year-old daughter Chicago, rocked the cutest Barbie-themed fit!

Kim Kardashian's (r.) daughter Chicago West is the latest Kardashian family member to wear an all-pink look inspired by the Barbie movie.
Even though Kylie Jenner recently got "bratzified," the other Kardashians are still on the Barbiecore train, with the 42-year-old SKKN mogul's youngest daughter the latest to sport another all-pink look.

On Thursday, Kim dropped a sweet pic of Chicago on her Instagram wearing a fashionable, Barbie-esque ensemble.

Little Chi, who The Kardashians star shares with Kanye West, wore a pink-and-white Bears jersey with the number "23" in pink on the front and matching pink shorts.

The cute fit also featured shiny pink cowboy boots and a hot pink fur jacket that she wore over her Jersey.

It's no secret that North West is both Kim and Ye's "mini-me," but the SKIMs founder's followers couldn't help but note the spot-on similarities between Chi and Kim!

"Lil Kim," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another stated, "Your beautiful Chi, definitely your replica."

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian also caught the Barbie bug by recently modeling chic, all-pink fits, as well as Kim, who sported a hot-pink catsuit during a trip to the World of the Barbie expo.

