Kendall Jenner models Team USA Olympics gear as SKIMs takes over Paris Games

Kendall Jenner showed her Team USA pride in a stunning new snap modeling some of the Olympic gear designed by SKIMs! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old model rocked a string white bikini from the billion-dollar brand founded by her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

The cheeky suit features navy strings and "Team USA" on the back of the bottoms.

She completed the patriotic look with a red baseball cap, as seen in a mirror selfie shared via her IG story on Friday.

SKIMs is a proud partner of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games, providing underwear, loungewear, swimwear, and more to the participating American athletes.

But it isn't just the Olympians who can flaunt the gold-medal looks, as SKIMs launched an exclusive collection available for purchase on their website back in June.

This isn't Kendall's first time promoting the brand, as the supermodel lent her talents to a red-hot Valentine's Day shoot in 2021.

As she continues her summer adventures, the 818 Tequila mogul has shown off an array of chic swimwear looks, including her red and black bikini set for a recent wake-surfing outing.